Holiday celebrations across Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 has compiled a list of community events across Southern Colorado to celebrate the holiday season with family and friends.

Colorado Springs Festival of Lights

A Pikes Peak Regional favorite will make its return for its 40th year this December 9. The annual Festival of Lights will again take place on Tejon Street. The event that has brought crowds of over 70,000 to Downtown Colorado Springs will make its return with the 2023 theme of "Sounds of the Season."

Pueblo Parade of Lights

For many locals, the Pueblo Parade of Lights marks the start of the Christmas season for Pueblo and Southern Colorado. For the past 33 years, the Pueblo Downtown Association's Parade of Lights has been one of the largest Christmas parades in the state of Colorado. The parade will take place on Saturday, Nov 25 at 5:30 p.m. at Colorado Ave and Abriendo Ave.

Woodland Park

Two fun-filled holiday events will be hosted by Woodland Park providing fun for the whole family. Winter Day in the Park and The Lighter Side of Christmas Parade will both take place over the first weekend of December.

WINTER DAY IN THE PARK

Bring the whole family out Friday, December 1 to Memorial Park for an afternoon of joy-filled fun. The family-friendly event will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and run through 5:00 p.m. Expect to find a petting zoo, candy cane lane, photos with Santa, hot chocolate, and the third elf scramble throughout the park. The elf scramble consists of participants searching for candy canes and elves throughout the park, those who find elves will receive an extra prize. Event organizers want to ensure you dress warm for the outdoor event.

THE LIGHTER SIDE OF CHRISTMAS PARADE

The annual Lighter Side of Christmas Parade will return to Highway 24 on the evening of December 2 beginning at 6 p.m. This year's theme is "Woodland Park's Nightmare Before Christmas" for the 30th year anniversary of the film. The parade is out by the Teller County alliance of nonprofits SOAR, with this year's beneficiaries being the Rotary Club of Pikes Peak and Divide Mountain Girl Scouts. The parade will make its way down Highway 24 from the Taco Bell off of North Maple Street before passing Tweeds at the end of the parade. See the route below.

Manitou Springs

The Manitou Springs Christmas Parade will make its return on December 9 to celebrate the holiday season along Manitou Avenue for its 7th year. The parade, which News5 is proud to sponsor, will bring the joy of Christmas early. Expect to see colorfully decorated Christmas floats, and Santa may even make a special appearance!

Turkey Trot 5K events

It is that time of year again to earn your turkey on Thanksgiving. Whether you are looking for a nice morning family run or are looking to ruffle some feathers by claiming first in a 5k, here is a list of Turkey Trots happening around Southern Colorado this November.

Cripple Creek Ice Castles

The popular ice castles you may have seen on display in Dillon Colorado are coming to Cripple Creek. The town of Cripple Creek and the company Ice Castles, based out of Utah, will be bringing the attraction that will open at the end of November.

Cripple Creek Ice Festival

An event that made its return to Cripple Creek last year after a two-year hiatus will return this February.

Is there an event that we missed? Send us the information to digitalproducer@koaa.com and we will make sure to get it added to the list.

____

