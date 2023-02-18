Cripple Creek Ice Festival returns after two year hiatus

CRIPPLE CREEK — The Cripple Creek Ice Festival returns this weekend after a two-year hiatus.

Keith Martin

SNICE Ice Carving

“It feels really good to have the confidence back and people are really all about coming out and doing this kind of thing,” said Ice Sculptor, Keith Martin.

The festival had to shutter because of COVID-19 concerns.

It was missed for the fun and the economic impact for local businesses in the small mountain town.

Clint Pickett and his Partner Jeff Helner own the Cold Camp Cafe.

The made-from-scratch eatery is popular among locals.

The Ice Festival promises to welcome added customers during the slower winter months.

“We get to share what we do here and create a place for families to come in and enjoy themselves and enjoy the event,” Pickett, “So we're excited.”

This event is really what makes the town survive throughout the winter,” said Klaryssa Murray who works for the City of Cripple Creek.

The Ice Festival happens the last two weekends of February. President’s Day weekend includes Monday.

It is free to the public.

