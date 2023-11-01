Holiday events in Woodland Park this winter season

WOODLAND PARK, CO — Winter season is back in the City Above the Clouds and the Woodland Park wants to help get you into the holiday spirit this December.

Two fun-filled holiday events will be hosted by the city for some fun for the whole family during these community events. Winter Day in the Park and The Lighter Side of Christmas Parade will both take place over the first weekend of December.

WINTER DAY IN THE PARK

Bring the whole family out Friday, December 1 to Memorial Park for an afternoon of joy-filled fun. The family-friendly event will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and run through 5:00 p.m.

Expect to find a petting zoo, candy cane lane, photos with Santa, hot chocolate, and the third elf scramble throughout the park.

The elf scramble consists of participants searching for candy canes and elves throughout the park, those who find elves will receive an extra prize. Event organizers want to ensure you dress warm for the outdoor event.

THE LIGHTER SIDE OF CHRISTMAS PARADE

The annual Lighter Side of Christmas Parade will return to Highway 24 on the evening of December 2 beginning at 6 p.m. This year's theme is "Woodland Park's Nightmare Before Christmas" for the 30th year anniversary of the film.

The parade is out by the Teller County alliance of nonprofits SOAR, with this year's beneficiaries being the Rotary Club of Pikes Peak and Divide Mountain Girl Scouts.

The parade will make its way down Highway 24 from the Taco Bell off of North Maple Street before passing Tweeds at the end of the parade. See the route below.

The city says while you should dress warm there will be "Bum Fires" available along the parade route to help keep you warm. Staff from the Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District (NETCFPD) will be there to ensure the safety of these pits.

Want to participate? Fill out this application and return it by November 29th which is accepted on a first come first serve basis. The parade has a total of 45 entries available.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.