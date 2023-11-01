Sounds of the Season: Festival of Lights returns for its 40th year this December

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A Pikes Peak Regional favorite will make its return for its 40th year this December. The annual Festival of Lights will again take place on Tejon Street.

The event that has brought crowds of over 70,000 to Downtown Colorado Springs will make its return with the 2023 theme of "Sounds of the Season." Expect to see nearly 100 parade participants completely decked out in lights, Christmas-themed gear, and Santa of course will be in attendance.

The event also will include two food truck villages that will be located in two areas along Tejon Street, each featuring roughly 10 food trucks and porta potties.

This Colorado Springs community event sees Tejon Street turned into a winter world full of Christmas cheer. The parade will begin at 5:50 p.m. starting at St. Vrain Street making its way south to Vermijo Avenue. See the parade route below.

PARKING

This event brings thousands to Downtown Colorado Springs, so expect packed crowds and even more packed parking. If you cannot find street parking in the area the city recommends the parking garage locations that can be found below. You can also view these locations in the Google map above.



Plaza of the Rockies building on Colorado Ave. between Nevada and Tejon

Garage on Nevada and Colorado

Bus Barn on Nevada and Kiowa

Under the Antlers Hotel on Cascade – enter from W. Pikes Peak or Colorado Ave.

Parking Garage on Cascade and Bijou.

Parking lot at the US Olympic and Paralympic Museum at Sierra Madre and Vermijo.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE?

The organizers are accepting participation applications on a first come first serve basis, with a final submission deadline on November 5, so act fast! Entry fees depend on the type of organization you are with Non-profits costing $200 and a commercial entry fee of $500.

Click here to see registration details and rules.

____

