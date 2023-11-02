Gobble Gobble: Your Guide to Turkey Trots across Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — It is that time of year again to earn your turkey on Thanksgiving. Whether you are looking for a nice morning family run or are looking to ruffle some feathers by claiming first in a 5k, here is a list of Turkey Trots happening around Southern Colorado this November.

The YMCA of The Pikes Peak Region

Date: 11/23

Start Times: Kid's Tiny Trot (Free) 8:15 a.m., 5K 9:00 a.m.

Entry Fees by Age: (0-19) $35, (20+) $45, Furry Friends $15.

Kick off your holiday on Thursday morning with over 4,000 other runners as you take on the YMCA of Pikes Peak Region Turkey Trot. A race that benefits The YMCA and its programs, the day will host two races, the free Kid's Tiny Trot followed by the 5K race. If you sign up early, you are even guaranteed to receive a "Huffin' for the Stuffin'" race shirt.

YMCA of Pueblo Turkey Trot

Date: 11/23

Start Times: Kid's Tiny Trot (Free) 8:15 a.m., 5K 9:00 a.m.

Entry Fee: $40

The YMCA of Pueblo will also be hosting its own Turkey Trot benefit race. While a course map is not available at this time the event will also host its own Kid's Tiny Trot kicking off at 8:15 a.m.

Buena Vista Turkey Trot and Family Run

Date: 11/23

Start Times: Family Fun Run (Free) 10:00 a.m., 5K 10:30 a.m.

Entry Fee: $35

Looking for a run with great views and people? Make your way out to the Buena Vista Turkey Trot and Family Run. The mostly flat course has great views of the Collegiate Peaks to the west of the town. The Family Fun Run will also see young participants get a prize for those who finish. All the proceeds of this race go to the Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition.

One Love Endurance Events

Turkey ROCK Trot

Date: 11/23

Start Times: Kid's Dash (Free) 8:30 a.m., 5K 9:00 a.m.

Entry Fees by Age: (17 & Under) $30, (18+)

Participate in Castle Rock's biggest attended running race and Thanksgiving Morning traditions and run for a good cause. The proceeds of the race go to the Help & Hope Center, an organization that works to provide emergency assistance to neighbors in Douglas and Elbert Counties for those at risk of homelessness.

Run to Change Lives

Christmas Mountain 5-Mile Run

Date: 11/24

Start Times: 5-mile run 10:00 a.m., 1-mile run 10:05 a.m.

Entry Fees by Age: (0-16) $20, (17+) $30.

Looking for a race that is tailored to all skill levels, go celebrate the day after Thanksgiving to celebrate the lighting of Christmas Mountain in Salida. Following the race, the community will gather to enjoy a fun afternoon with a Christmas Parade.