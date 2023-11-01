Get into the holiday cheer at the Manitou Springs Christmas Parade

MANITOU SPRINGS — The Manitou Springs Christmas Parade will make its return on December 9 to celebrate the holiday season along Manitou Avenue for its 7th year.

The parade, which News5 is proud to sponsor, will bring the joy of Christmas early. Expect to see colorfully decorated Christmas floats, and Santa may even make a special appearance!

The light show will kick off at 6:00 p.m. at Ruxton Avenue and make its way down Manitou Avenue before finishing at El Paso Boulevard. Spectators are invited to grab a hot chocolate and line the streets for an evening filled with fun and holiday joy.

Make sure you bring a toy to make someone's Christmas season a little more filled with joy. The United States Marine Corps will be out actively collecting Toys for Tots during and at the parade.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE?

Ready to dust off your sleigh, float, or just decorate your vehicle? Registration is open until November 30.

Manitou Springs says it is still looking for marching bands, floats, and individuals to participate, with fees beginning at $45.00 for a single decorated vehicle. Marching band groups are free.

The organizers are asking that participants not bring Santa, as he has already accepted the parade organizer's invitation.

Click here to go to the online parade entry registration.

