The Pueblo Parade of Lights marks the start of another Christmas season

PUEBLO — For many locals, the Pueblo Parade of Lights marks the start of the Christmas season for Pueblo and Southern Colorado.

For the past 33 years, the Pueblo Downtown Association's Parade of Lights has been one of the largest Christmas parades in the state of Colorado.

Every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, festive floats, school marching bands, decorated saddle club horses, and car club vehicles adorned with lights delight thousands of spectators as the parade travels down Union Avenue to Main Street.

This year, the parade's theme is "Winter Holidays Around the World".

The parade will take place on Saturday, Nov 25 at 5:30 p.m. at Colorado Ave and Abriendo Ave.

Parade staging will take place in the Mesa Junction area on Colorado Ave between Orman Ave and Abriendo Ave.

Awards will be given to those in the parade for the following categories:

Best Theme

Judge's Choice

Best Spirit

Best Band or Marching Unit

Floats

Best Original Design

Best Use of Lights

Best Corporate Entry

Best Small Business/Organization Entry

Vehicles

Best Decorated Classic Vehicle (1970 and older)

Best Decorated Modern Vehicle (1971 and newer)

Animal Entries

Best Decorated Entry Featuring Animals

Those in the parade will travel down Union Avenue, turn right on City Center Drive and then turn left onto Main Street before traveling north to 6th Street.

Pueblo Downtown Association

Spectator parking is available in the following parking lots:



Victoria and D Street,





South Main Street and D Street and





3rd Street between Court and Grand

There is also plenty of on-street parking within two blocks of most of the parade route.

