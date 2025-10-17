Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend October 17 - October 19, 2025

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From Boo at the Zoo to the final Switchbacks FC regular season home game, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Boo at the Zoo

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is bringing back Boo at the Zoo starting Friday! Boo at the Zoo runs Friday through Sunday from now until Halloween night. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Check out the animal exhibits, spooky attractions and more! You have to buy tickets in advance, which start at $22. More information here.

Switchbacks FC vs Las Vegas Lights

It's the final regular season home game of the year as the Colorado Springs Switchbacks take on the Las Vegas Lights Saturday at Weidner Field! The theme for the game is Blackout Night. Kickoff is at 6 p.m., and gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $24. More information here. Can't make it to the game? You can view instructions for how to watch the match here.

Pumpkin Fest at Venetucci Farm

Pumpkin Fest is a recurring, fall festival-type experience hosted at the historic Venetucci Farm. It's being held on Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from now until Halloween. Tickets are $5, and children ages three and under can get in for free. More information here.

Ghost Tours

The 30th annual Ghost Tours are back this fall! Each tour is guided by a "spirit" who leads folks on a less-than-mile-long route in and around Memorial Park in Manitou Springs. Tours depart from the Heritage Museum on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. through October 24. Tickets start at $19. More information here.

Bristol Brewing Company's Movies Under the Stars

An activity fit for the whole family, Bristol Brewing is hosting its Movie Under the Stars events every Saturday from now until October 25. These free events bring the entire community together. This Saturday, catch 'Black Panther' at 6:30 p.m. at the brewery on South Cascade Avenue. More information here.

North Pole

Feeling festive? The North Pole is open in Cascade from now until October 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy two dozen unique rides at 7,500 feet above sea level. You can also visit Santa! Tickets start at $35 per person for ages three and up. Children two and under can get in for free. More information here.

