Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend October 10 - October 12, 2025

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From the the 30th annual Ghost Tours, to National Fossil Day, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Ghost Tours

The 30th annual Ghost Tours are back this fall! Each tour is guided by a "spirit" who leads folks on a less-than-mile-long route in and around Memorial Park in Manitou Springs. Tours depart from the Heritage Museum on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. through October 24. Tickets start at $19. More information here.

National Fossil Day

The City of Colorado Springs is inviting the community to the 11th Annual National Fossil Day Celebration at the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center! It's happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy natural history activities, live animal demonstrations and more at the free, family-friendly event. More information here.

Colorado Springs Cool Science Festival

The Colorado Springs Cool Science Festival is underway through Sunday! It celebrates all things science and tech. There will be science magic shows, interactive exhibits, different science demonstrations and more. Saturday is Community Stargazing Night! For the adults, there's a Science Riot at Ivywild. More information here.

Denver Pumpkin Festival

The Denver Pumpkin Festival is back this weekend! The festival runs Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Chatfield Farms in Littleton. Tickets, which are $20 for adults, $18 for children, include access to a pumpkin patch, corn maze and plenty of activities! Prices for a pumpkin start at $8. More information here.

Backyard Market in Black Forest

Since its opening season in 2020, this 'producers-only' market has grown to include an average of more than 70 local vendors! It's located on Shoup Road in Black Forest and runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday. The market also includes live music and educational activities for children. More information here.

Bristol Brewing Company's Movies Under the Stars

An activity fit for the whole family, Bristol Brewing is hosting its Movie Under the Stars events every Saturday from now until October 25. These free events bring the entire community together. This Saturday, catch 'Barbie' at 6:30 p.m. at the brewery on South Cascade Avenue. More information here.

North Pole

Feeling festive? The North Pole is open in Cascade from now until October 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy two dozen unique rides at 7,500 feet above sea level. You can also visit Santa! Tickets start at $35 per person for ages three and up. Children two and under can get in for free. More information here.

