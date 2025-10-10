National Fossil Day happening Saturday at Garden of the Gods Visitor Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs is inviting the community to the 11th Annual National Fossil Day Celebration at the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center!
It's happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The city says this free, family-friendly event offers discovery, learning and fun in one of Colorado's most iconic natural landscapes.
Guests can enjoy the following:
- hands-on fossil, dinosaur and natural history activities
- live animal demonstrations with Nature’s Educators
- the chance to find and take home a real fossil
- giveaways
- educational exhibits
- opportunities to learn about the park's red rock formations
“National Fossil Day is all about discovery,” said Bret Tennis, Garden of the Gods parks operations administrator. “Fossils have a way of sparking curiosity, especially in kids and reminding us how connected we are to the Earth’s story. It’s a fun, hands-on way to explore and learn together.”
For more information about National Fossil Day, visit Garden of the Gods website.
___
Teller County Sheriff's Deputy Chase Mikesell, son of sheriff, charged with DUI
The Teller County Sheriff's son has been charged with driving under the influence, possessing a weapon while under the influence and more. It stems from an incident back in August in Teller County.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.