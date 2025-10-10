National Fossil Day happening Saturday at Garden of the Gods Visitor Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs is inviting the community to the 11th Annual National Fossil Day Celebration at the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center!

It's happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The city says this free, family-friendly event offers discovery, learning and fun in one of Colorado's most iconic natural landscapes.

Guests can enjoy the following:



hands-on fossil, dinosaur and natural history activities

live animal demonstrations with Nature’s Educators

the chance to find and take home a real fossil

giveaways

educational exhibits

opportunities to learn about the park's red rock formations

“National Fossil Day is all about discovery,” said Bret Tennis, Garden of the Gods parks operations administrator. “Fossils have a way of sparking curiosity, especially in kids and reminding us how connected we are to the Earth’s story. It’s a fun, hands-on way to explore and learn together.”

For more information about National Fossil Day, visit Garden of the Gods website.

