Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend June 27 - June 29, 2025

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From the 45th U.S. Senior Open to Donkey Derby Days, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

45th U.S. Senior Open

The 45th U.S. Senior Open is underway, and it's happening in Colorado Springs! The championship tournament will be at The Broadmoor Golf Club from now until Sunday. The event is expected to bring in nearly 25,000 spectators per day as 156 golfers are taking a swing at the title. Tickets start at $59. More information here.

Donkey Derby Days

A small town in Colorado is set to celebrate its famous pack animals. The 94th Donkey Derby Days run from Friday to Sunday in Cripple Creek! The 'Two Mile High Club' is hosting the free event. You can meet the donkeys up close, enjoy family attractions and of course, enjoy the donkey races! More information here.

NSRA Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals

The NSRA Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals are taking place in Pueblo this weekend! The event runs Friday through Sunday at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. You can still register your vehicle for the show at the Pueblo Convention Center. Tickets start at $20, $6 for children ages six through 12. More information here.

Colorado Renaissance Festival

The Colorado Renaissance Festival continues this weekend! The event is held every Saturday and Sunday from now until August 3 off I-25 in Larkspur on Perry Park Avenue. The 16th Century festival, which started in 1976, is full of jousters, jugglers, turkey legs and much more! More information here.

Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad

Take a trip on the Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad! The 45-minute trip by steam locomotive will take you past historic mining operations, and through scenic views of the area. The railroad operates seven days a week from now until the first weekend in October. Tickets are $19 for adults and $14 for kids ages three to 14. Children two and under can ride for free. More information here.

Backyard Market in Black Forest

Since its opening season in 2020, this 'producers-only' market has grown to include an average of more than 70 local vendors! It's located on Shoup Road in Black Forest and runs each Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. from now through October 11. The market also includes live music and educational activities for children. More information here.

