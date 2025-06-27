94th Donkey Derby Days start Friday in Cripple Creek

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KOAA) — A small town in Colorado is set to celebrate its famous pack animals. The 94th Donkey Derby Days starts Friday in Cripple Creek.

The 'Two Mile High Club' is hosting the free event. You can meet the donkeys up close, enjoy family attractions and of course, the donkey races!

Money from the event will go toward caring for the donkeys.

"I love it because it's it's all Americana to me," said Annie Valades with the Two Mile High Club. "It's an escape from the troubles of the world today. It's like stepping back in time through the door of time, and we have patriotic music and a wonderful parade and salt of the Earth people."

Our own Alex O'Brien and Kierra Sam will be there for the donkey media race.

If you want more information about this event, visit the Cripple Creek Donkey's website.

