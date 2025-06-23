Tee Times, Parking, Shuttles, and more of everything you need to know about the U.S. Senior Open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The 45th U.S. Senior Open is just a few days away, and it's happening right in the backyard of Colorado Springs.

The championship tournament will be at The Broadmoor Golf Club from June 26 to the 29. The U.S. Senior Open will be center stage for News5 as we will be live from the east course of The Broadmoor, as 156 golfers will take a swing at the title. In this article, we will go over all the information fans and people should know about traffic impacts and more.

Watch How The Broadmoor Has Been Preparing to Host The U.S. Senior Open

Parking and Traffic Impacts

The event is expected to bring in nearly 25,000 spectators per day, according to the City of Colorado Springs. Parking as well as road closures will be perhaps one of the main challenges when navigating the Broadmoor district this weekend.

Road closures are set to begin on Monday, June 23, and will last through Sunday, June 29. You can see a list of the closures and a map courtesy of the Broadmoor and City of Colorado Springs websites.

El Pomar Road between Penrose Boulevard and Mesa Avenue

Mirada Road between the Pourtales Road changeover to W. Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard

1st Street between Lake Avenue and Broadmoor Avenue

2nd Street between Lake Avenue and Broadmoor Avenue

2nd Street between Lake Avenue and Elm Avenue

3rd Street between Lave Avenue and Elm Avenue

4th Street between Lake Avenue and Elm Avenue

Berthe Circle between Lave Avenue and Elm Avenue

Berthe Circle starting at Lake Avenue and continuing onto Broadmoor Avenue

Briarwood Place between Lake Avenue and Broadmoor Avenue

Tanglewood Drive between Lave Avenue and Broadmoor Avenue

Hutton Lane between Lake Avenue and Broadmoor Avenue



When it comes to those spectators who are not staying within the Broadmoor district with the road closures, it is important to keep in mind that most of the parking areas are located off-site. Buses will be used to shuttle people from the main parking lot located at The Broadmoor World Arena. Volunteers are instructed to park at Cheyenne Mountain High School and will be shuttled in from there.

Schedule of Events

Events will officially be taking place on The Broadmoor grounds starting Wednesday, June 25, with Military Appreciation Day. Tee time for rounds one and two of the open is set for Thursday and Friday, 7:00 a.m.; Saturday's tee time for round three will be at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the final round of the championship will tee off at 7:30 a.m.

See a List of the Scheduled Events and Tee Times below:

HOW TO WATCH

Attend the tournament live! For more information on tickets, click here. Coming in person? News5 will be live from The Broadmoor starting Thursday and through Sunday and will bring you the latest from the course in our regularly scheduled news coverage. Stop by our booth and say hi!

On KOAA-TV, NBC will be hosting the U.S. Senior Open, and you will be able to stay up with the action on the following platforms.

Thursday, June 26 and Friday, June 27

Peacock: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

GOLF: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, June 28 and 29



NBC: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All Times are Mountain Time (MT)

Frequently Asked Questions

Will there be aid stations and water?

Yes, the Broadmoor and the United States Golf Association have planned for the need for emergency services. First-Aid Stations will be located behind the 4th green and 16th green. Both First-Aid stations will be staffed with physicians and other licensed medical practitioners from Orthopedic Centers of Colorado (OCC) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department. Hydration stations will be located between the 7th and 13th fairways and right of the 17th fairway, with the ability to refill water complimentary.

Will there be sun protection?

No, you are encouraged to bring your own sunscreen and sun protection. Sunscreen bottles must adhere to the prohibited items policy and as follows: no glass and/or coolers except for medical or infant needs (aerosol cans, spray bottles, and/or personal-care items (3.4 ounces or less) are permitted).

What is not allowed in the venue?

No Weapons (regardless of permit, including but not limited to firearms or knives)

No Explosives and/or Fireworks of any kind

No Tablets and/or Computers (mobile devices smaller than 7" are permitted, subject to mobile device policy)

No Drones

No Selfie Sticks or Handheld Camera Stabilizers

No Cameras (point and shoot, film, or DSLR) or Video Cameras (other than Monday through Wednesday for personal use only)

No Noise-Producing Devices (including radios, TV’s, or portable speakers)

No Backpacks, Briefcases, Purses and/or Bags larger than 6" W x 6" H x 6" D in their natural state

NOTE: Transparent/clear plastic hand and shoulder bags no larger than 12" W x 12" H x 6" D are permitted.

No Signs, Posters, Banners and/or other Sports Paraphernalia or Memorabilia

No Food and/or Beverages except for medical or infant needs

Water Bottles (32-ounce size or less, no glass) are permitted provided they are empty upon arrival

No Glass and/or Coolers except for medical or infant needs

NOTE: Aerosol Cans, Spray Bottles, and/or Personal-care items (3.4 ounces or less) are permitted.

No Pets or Emotional Support Animals (only trained service dogs as defined by the ADA)

No Lounge Chairs and/or Oversized Chairs

No Ladders and/or Step Stools or other similar items

No Bicycles, Segways, Scooters, or other personal transportation devices allowed inside Championship admission gates (other than used for individuals with mobility disabilities)

No other items or actions deemed unlawful, dangerous or disruptive by the USGA and/or Championship Security or Safety Personnel, in their sole discretion

For more information, check out the United States Golf Association's Fan Guide.

For more information about the event, click here.

___

Mysterious noises heard around Colorado Springs Viewers have sent in strange noises they hear Thursday evening across Colorado Springs. We dug and found some answers for you. Mysterious noises heard around Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.