First Guns and Hoses City Slickers Ranch Rodeo happening this weekend

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — First responders and military members will be putting their rodeo skills to the test this weekend. The first Guns & Hoses City Slickers Ranch Rodeo is happening at the Norris Penrose Events Center, which is located off of the I-25 and West Cimarron Street interchange.

The event honors Western heritage and provides friendly competition between first responders and the military. The money raised will benefit charities picked from the groups participating in the rodeo.

"(We're excited) to be able to put that on and... put it on a fun evening that's going to celebrate Western heritage and kind of break down that barrier between first responders and the public, and let us all just get together and have a good time," said Deputy Chris Herman with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

If you're interested in going, the event costs $20, and there will be activities before the rodeo. To purchase tickets, click here.

