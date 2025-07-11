Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend July 11 - July 13, 2025

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum Festival, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

Rodeo season is here in Colorado, and one of the most historic and culturally important rodeos of the season is happening in Colorado Springs! The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo runs Friday and Saturday with a matinee at noon and an evening event at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25. More information here.

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum Festival

Olympic City USA is getting set to celebrate some of America's greatest athletes! The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum Festival runs through Sunday. It features free events, including a movie night at several locations, free entry to the museum on Saturday and Sunday, a new interactive exhibit, and much more! More information here.

Green Box Arts Festival

A typically small arts festival in Green Mountain Falls is turning into a big deal thanks to a massive outdoor art installation! It is suspended over the lake in the center of the town. Every year, the Green Box Arts Festival brings in temporary art installations. There will also be plenty of events happening during the festival, which runs Friday and Saturday. More information here.

National Parks and Recreation Month

July is National Parks and Recreation Month, and this is the 40th anniversary of the celebration! On Friday, Panorama Park on the southeast side of the city will host a silent disco from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be food trucks, kickball, basketball and more! There will also be youth registration for sports. More information here.

Mountain Aire Festival

Faith Circle, which has been part of the Greenhorn Valley for more than 60 years, is hosting the 24th Annual Mountain Aire Festival! The event is happening Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chirstenson's Brush Canyon Ranch in Rye. There will be a smoked brisket dinner from 4 p.m. to 6p.m. followed by a live auction. Meals for adults start at $15 and kids 12 and under can eat for free. More information here.

Colorado Renaissance Festival

The Colorado Renaissance Festival continues this weekend! The event is held every Saturday and Sunday from now until August 3 off I-25 in Larkspur on Perry Park Avenue. The 16th Century festival, which started in 1976, is full of jousters, jugglers, turkey legs and much more! More information here.

Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad

Take a trip on the Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad! The 45-minute trip by steam locomotive will take you past historic mining operations, and through scenic views of the area. The railroad operates seven days a week from now until the first weekend in October. Tickets are $19 for adults and $14 for kids ages three to 14. Children two and under can ride for free. More information here.

Backyard Market in Black Forest

Since its opening season in 2020, this 'producers-only' market has grown to include an average of more than 70 local vendors! It's located on Shoup Road in Black Forest and runs each Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. from now through October 11. The market also includes live music and educational activities for children. More information here.

