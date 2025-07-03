It's Rodeo Season in the Pikes Peak Region, here's what you need to know about the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Rodeo season is here in Colorado, and one of the historic and culturally important rodeos of the season will be happening in Colorado Springs.

The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is set to open the chutes on Tuesday, July 8th, and run through Saturday, July 12th, at the Norris-Penrose Event Center.

Background and History

The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has been wrangling steers and riding bulls since 1937, started by Spencer Penrose, and has been held in the event center named for the local entrepreneur and philanthropist since 2005.

In 1938, the rodeo under the leadership of Penrose debuted in the "House that Spec built", a 10,000-seat Will Rogers Stadium near The Broadmoor. Since then, the sport of rodeo has grown, and its impact in Colorado Springs has been apparent.

As the professional rodeo circuit grew, so came the establishment of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), the largest professional rodeo organization in the world, according to the group.

In 1979, the PRCA decided to move its headquarters to Colorado Springs, where it still houses the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and Museum of the American Cowboy.

As part of the rodeo week, the PRCA will be hosting a ProRodeo Hall of Fame Induction ceremony.

Be sure to stick with our coverage all week next week, as we will be highlighting those rodeo legends live from the rodeo all next week.

Schedule of Events

Tickets are now available for the NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo. Beginning Tuesday, July 8th, with the nightly shows starting daily at 7:00 p.m. through July 12. There will be two matinee offerings beginning at noon on Friday, July 11, and Saturday, July 12.

Tuesday Evening, July 8, 2025—U.S. Army SMDC & MDA Night



Wednesday Evening, July 9, 2025—Fort Carson/4th Infantry Division Night



Thursday Evening, July 10, 2025—First Responders & 302nd Airlift Wing Night



Friday Matinee, July 11, 2025—Guard/Reserve Units and Educators



Friday Evening, July 11, 2025—Space Night



Saturday Matinee, July 12, 2025—U.S. Air Force Academy



Saturday Evening, July 12, 2025—NORAD/USNORTHCOM Night

Notice, a lot of military-themed evenings?

That's in part because since 1946, the proceeds of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo go back to military families in the Pikes Peak Region, according to organizers.

NFR Open and Rodeo Breakdown

The NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is an exciting event as it brings some of rodeo's best athletes from across the western hemisphere together to compete in a tournament-style rodeo and payouts of over $1 million.

Starting next week, athletes from the U.S., Canada, and National Champions from Mexico will be competing under the shadow of America's Mountain.

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo / PRCA

The tournament is broken down into pools of riders, each competing in their events with the Top 3 from each event and pool getting the chance to compete in the Championship Round at the NFR Open on Saturday, July 12.

You can find a list of events happening during the rodeo week below.



Bareback Riding

Breakaway Roping

Steer Wrestling

Team Roping

Saddle Bronco Riding

Tie-Down Roping

Barrel Racing

Bull Riding

Mutton Bustin'

Parking & Road Closures

There are some big changes in parking that fans should be aware of in 2025.

This year, all fan parking at the venue is now PAID Parking, according to the event organizers. Valid passes are required to park in the $30 Premier and $10 Standard lots and must be acquired while purchasing your tickets.

The first-come, first-served $20 cash lot will have limited spaces, so if you want to pay to park to walk, get there early.

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo / PRCA

Free parking is still available, but you will have to shuttle to the venue. Shuttle parking will be available at the parking garage at Costilla and Tejon Street.

Shuttles will run from 4:00 p.m. to midnight Tuesday-Thursday and 10:00 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday during the rodeo week.

Fan Zone

The rodeo is not the only fun and excitement taking place at the Norris-Penrose Event Center. On site, before the rodeo begins, there is a lot happening when the rodeo grounds first open.

Mutton Bustin' preliminaries and tryouts will be happening, plus pony rides, a petting zoo, goat roping, face painting, and more fun for the whole family.

For more information about the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, click here.

___

Concerns Rise at Air Force Academy Over Civilian Faculty Cuts Tom Bewley, the Air Force Academy's Distinguished Visiting Professor for Mechanical Engineering, has stepped forward to raise alarm about proposed cuts to civilian faculty at the academy. In a recent conversation, he expressed his commitment to the institution's success and the concerns of many faculty members who remain silent due to their positions in the military or civilian roles. Concerns Rise at Air Force Academy Over Civilian Faculty Cuts

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.