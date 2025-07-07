Free events for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum Festival in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Olympic City USA is getting set to celebrate some of America's greatest athletes this week!

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum Festival kicks off Thursday night and runs through Sunday. The festival features free events, including a movie night at multiple locations, free entry to the museum on Saturday and Sunday, a new interactive exhibit, the chance to meet Hall of Famers, and much more!

THURSDAY MOVIE NIGHT (July 10):

-Weidner Field – Blades of Glory (PG-13) Doors open 8 p.m. with a start time of 8:30 p.m. CLICK TO REGISTER FOR WEIDNER FIELD.

-Fort Carson, Iron Horse Park – Miracle (PG) Doors Open 8 p.m. with a start time of 8:30 p.m. This event is open to the public. Patrons without active installation access credentials are encouraged but not required to apply for a pass online to speed up processing . Once approval is obtained from the online pass, patrons can enter at any gate with a valid license and the approval text message. Those who do not pre-register must visit the Fort Carson Visitor Center. Valid photo IDs are required for anyone 15 years old and older. All vehicles are subject to search.

-Lulu’s Downtown – The Fire Inside (PG-13) Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a start time of 7 p.m. CLICK TO REGISTER FOR LULU’S DOWNTOWN

-University Village - The Boys in the Boat (PG-13) Doors open at 8 p.m. with a start time of 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM FAN EXPERIENCE (July 11):

From 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday July 11, the public is invited to the Museum plaza with live music from Spinphony and Patrick & The Las Vegas Band, plus a comedy set by Joe Hill. There will be food trucks, activities and a chance to meet Olympic and Paralympic athletes. Afterwards, the museum will open its doors for free access to immersive exhibits and athlete stories at about 9:30 p.m.

SATURDAY (Free entry to the Museum all day July 12):

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can go behind the scenes at the Training Center and explore where champions train. Then head to the Museum for a full day of athlete appearances, interactive exhibits, and Olympic-themed activities.

SUNDAY (Free entry to the Museum all day July 13):

Wrap up the weekend with another chance to meet legendary athletes and explore the Museum’s world-class galleries—for free.

On Saturday, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will be recognized:

2004 U.S. Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Team

The U.S. women’s wheelchair basketball team delivered a defining moment at the Paralympic Games Athens 2004, capturing the program’s first gold medal in 16 years.

2010 Four-Man Bobsled Team

Nicknamed “Team Night Train,” the 2010 U.S. four-man bobsled team made history at the Olympic Winter Games Vancouver 2010 with a gold-medal performance.

Allyson Felix

Across five Olympic Games—from Athens 2004 to Tokyo 2020—Allyson Felix won 11 Olympic medals, including seven gold, the most ever by a female track and field athlete.

Anita DeFrantz

Anita DeFrantz made history at Montreal 1976 as a member of the first U.S. women’s rowing team, helping Team USA capture the bronze medal.

Bode Miller

A six-time Olympian and six-time Olympic medalist, Bode Miller is one of the most accomplished and unconventional alpine skiers in U.S. history.

Flo Hyman

Flo Hyman helped lead Team USA to a silver medal at the Olympic Games Los Angeles 1984, the first Olympic medal ever won by the U.S. women’s volleyball team.

Gabby Douglas

Gabby Douglas made history at the London 2012 Olympics as the first Black woman to win the all-around gymnastics title and also the first American to win all-around and team golds during the same Games.

Kerri Walsh Jennings

Kerri Walsh Jennings redefined excellence in the sport of beach volleyball, winning three consecutive gold medals (2004, 2008, 2012) and a bronze in 2016.

Marla Runyan

Marla Runyan, the first legally blind athlete to compete in the Olympics, broke barriers with a career that includes six Paralympic medals—five of them gold.

Mike Krzyzewski

Mike Krzyzewski served as head coach of the U.S. Men’s Olympic Basketball Team, guiding them to gold medal victories at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016.

Phil Knight

Phil Knight, co-founder of Nike and a lifelong champion of innovation and athlete empowerment, has transformed global sport through his enduring support of Team USA and the Olympic and Paralympic movements.

Serena Williams

With four Olympic gold medals and 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Serena Williams stands among the most iconic athletes in sports history.

Steve Cash

Steve Cash made his Paralympic debut at the Torino 2006 Games, later becoming a Paralympic gold medalist and legend sled hockey goaltender, redefined excellence in adaptive sport.

Susan Hagel

Susan Hagel, a six-time Paralympian, competed in wheelchair basketball, Para archery, and Para track and field between 1976 and 1996, earning four gold and two bronze medals.

Concerns Rise at Air Force Academy Over Civilian Faculty Cuts Tom Bewley, the Air Force Academy's Distinguished Visiting Professor for Mechanical Engineering, has stepped forward to raise alarm about proposed cuts to civilian faculty at the academy. In a recent conversation, he expressed his commitment to the institution's success and the concerns of many faculty members who remain silent due to their positions in the military or civilian roles. Concerns Rise at Air Force Academy Over Civilian Faculty Cuts

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.