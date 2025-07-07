July is National Parks and Recreation Month, how Colorado Springs is celebrating

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — July is National Parks and Recreation Month, and this month marks the 40th anniversary of this celebration.

To mark this, Colorado Springs will have two different events.

This Friday, July 11, Panorama Park on the southeast side of the city will host a silent disco. Later this month, Piñon Valley Park will hold a Music in the Park Event.

"...Really it is that chance to show how much Parks brings community together, how much it benefits our residents and tourists alike in terms of health benefits, just getting out in nature, having that chance to be active, to be, you know, kind of quiet and contemplative, depending on which site you want to go and enjoy, and so, we really want to just focus on that." said Kim King, Assistant Director of Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation.

Each event will also include kickball and basketball games.

___

Housing market snapshot for Colorado Springs in June Days on the market continue to decrease when it comes to homes in Colorado Springs as the average median sales price hit $500,000 in June. Housing market snapshot for Colorado Springs in June

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.