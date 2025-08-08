Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend August 8 - August 10, 2025

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From the "Weenies & ‘Tinis Passport," to Colorado Outdoorsman Days, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Weenies & ‘Tinis Passport

The Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs has a new way for you to explore its local food scene through the "Weenies & ‘Tinis Passport!" The event, which runs from now until Sunday, August 17, aims to highlight gourmet hot dogs and creative martinis from 11 Downtown restaurants. It's free to participate, but you do need to register. More information here.

Colorado Outdoorsman Days

Colorado Outdoorsman Days is happening Friday and Saturday in Florence! The event will be held at Pathfinder Park from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. There will be archery events, an ugly hunting dog contest, a wildlife calling contest and more! Entry to the park is $5. More information here.

Sand & Sage Round Up

The Sand & Sage Round Up is happening in Lamar! The event runs Friday and Saturday at the Prowers County Fairgrounds. Enjoy the rodeo on Friday and Saturday. After Friday's rodeo, there will be a concert and a parade on Saturday! There will also be a carnival, food and much more! More information here.

Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad

Take a trip on the Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad! The 45-minute trip by steam locomotive will take you past historic mining operations and through scenic views of the area. The railroad operates seven days a week from now until the first weekend in October. Tickets are $19 for adults and $14 for kids ages three to 14. Children two and under can ride for free. More information here.

Backyard Market in Black Forest

Since its opening season in 2020, this 'producers-only' market has grown to include an average of more than 70 local vendors! It's located on Shoup Road in Black Forest and runs each Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. from now through October 11. The market also includes live music and educational activities for children. More information here.

___

New gun law requires licensed sellers to report if someone is trying to sell stolen firearms The new law requires licensed firearm sellers to report within 48 hours if they suspect someone is trying to sell a firearm that's lost, stolen, or connected to an open criminal investigation. New gun law requires licensed sellers to report if someone is trying to sell stolen firearms

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.