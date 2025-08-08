Celebrating 30 years: Garden of the Gods Foundation holding festival Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The people who take care of Garden of the Gods are celebrating a milestone! The Garden of the Gods Foundation, along with the Visitor and Nature Center, are turning 30 years old this weekend.

There will be a festival for the occasion on Sunday. The foundation runs the center, and the money it brings in is used to support Garden of the Gods Park.

"We're so proud of our community, how they have embraced what we've done here," said Christina Haywood with the Garden of the Gods Foundation. "All of the visitors who come from all over the world to visit this iconic landscape, we just we can't wait to see what tomorrow holds."

The free festival is happening this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center.

