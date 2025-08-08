Finds Under $40 - Summer Shakespeare with the Star Bar Theatre Company

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40.00; the focus for this article (and outing) is the Star Bar Theatre Company's summer Shakespeare performance of Love's Labour's Lost, this time set in the gold rush/cowboy era.

"It's a romantic comedy," commented Dinah Mann, board member and actress for the theatre company, "it has clowns, it has mistaken identity, it has a little bit of heartbreak, and some real heart-felt emotions! So, you really get the arc of the human experience."

This play marks the end of a six-year hiatus for the company, which was founded and began performing plays in the 1970s.

The performance is being held at the Onaledge property at Smokebrush Farm in Manitou Springs; the outdoor venue seats up to 60 people, and provides an up-close view of all action, shenanigans and adventure on display.

"I think seeing Shakespeare in a more intimate space is way better than seeing it in a big theatre and a regional theatre," commented Daniel Salamé, an actor with the company, "because you do get to see the actors' emotions more because we're right there and we're outside. There's several times where I talk directly to the audience, I deliver a soliloquy to the audience; it's like you're there with these characters, it makes it so much more real."

The company is planning performances for the fall and winter seasons and also planning to return next summer (hopefully at the same location) for more open-air Shakespeare.

The play is being performed through August 17 and runs at 7:00 p.m. Thursdays - Saturdays and 4:00 p.m. on Sundays; the price is between $17.85 (for seniors/students/educators/veterans/active military members) and $28.52 for general admission.

To find tickets and more information on the Star Bar theatre company, click here.

