Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs hosting an event to experience local restaurants

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs has a new way for you to explore its local food scene through the "Weenies & ‘Tinis Passport."

The event aims to highlight gourmet hot dogs and creative martinis from 11 Downtown restaurants. The event runs from August 1 to August 17.

Some locations and pairings are listed below:



A 'Caprese Martini' and a 'Chipotle Chicken Sausage' at Odyssey Gastropub on North Tejon Street

A 'Malört Martini' and a 'Chicago Dog' at Shame & Regret on East Bijou Street

A 'Watermelon Sugar Martini' and a 'Venice Beach Dog' at Wobbly Olive on North Tejon Street



Additionally, Avenue 19 on North Tejon Street and Icons on East Kiowa Street will have vegan hot dog options.

Icons will also be hosting a kick-off party on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature the following:



themed performances

their creations, a 'Dirty Martini Weenie' and 'Tini Weenie Martin'i

a meet and greet with Matthew Schniper and the Downtown Partnership team

a chance snag free Weenies & ‘Tinis stickers

a chance to enter to win door prizes

“With Downtown COS' brilliantly offbeat Weenies & 'Tinis series, hotdogs are finally having their day,” says Schniper. “With nearly a dozen creative interpretations at awesome Downtown eateries and drink spots, one of America's most beloved picnic and gameday items has been rightfully placed on a culinary pedestal. Naturally, that calls for fine martini pairings: business in one hand, party in the other. Let's go!”

Those who participate in the event can check in at each location to earn points that can be redeemed for prizes. After the passport ends, participants can cast their votes for their favorite pairing.

To download the free passport to participate, visit Downtown Colorado Springs website.

