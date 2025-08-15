Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend August 15 - August 17, 2025

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Arkansas Valley Fair to a Switchbacks game, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

148th Arkansas Valley Fair

The 148th Arkansas Valley Fair is happening from now through Saturday! The fair started in 1878 and is the oldest continuous fair in Colorado. Friday is Parade Day along Main Street and Saturday is Watermelon Day at the Arkansas Valley Fair Grounds. Admission into the fair is free. More information here.

Switchbacks FC vs Orange County SC

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks return to Weidner Field for a matchup against Orange County SC. The theme for the game is Witches and Wizards Night. Kickoff is at 7 p.m., and gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $17. More information here. Can't make it to the game? You can view instructions for how to watch the match here.

Colorado Springs Comic Con

Colorado Springs Comic Con is happening this weekend at the Broadmoor World Arena! The event is happening Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is also a Cosplay event at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets at $64. More information here.

Pueblo Pride

Pueblo Pride is happening Sunday at Mineral Palace Park! There will be a parade at 10:30 a.m. followed by plenty of festivities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be live performances, resources, vendors, artists, food and much more! The event is free and open to everyone. More information here.

Riverfest 2025

Riverfest is back in Pueblo! The event is happening Saturday at the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk. From 2 p.m to 10 p.m., there will be extreme sports, live music, a build your own boat race, vendors and plenty of fun for the whole family! Endurocross riders will also be competing against each other at the event, which is free. More information here.

CSPD vs CSFD Softball Showdown

The Colorado Springs Police Department and the Colorado Springs Fire Department will face each other in a softball game Sunday! The game will be held at 4 p.m. at UCHealth.The game is after the Rocky Mountain Vibes game, which starts at noon. There is no additional cost for the softball game. Vibes tickets, which can be purchased here, start at $15. More information here.

Weenies & ‘Tinis Passport

The Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs has a new way for you to explore its local food scene through the "Weenies & ‘Tinis Passport!" The event, which runs from now until Sunday, aims to highlight gourmet hot dogs and creative martinis from 11 Downtown restaurants. It's free to participate, but you do need to register. More information here.

Star Bar Theatre Company

After a six-year hiatus, the Star Bar Theatre Company's summer Shakespeare performance is back! Love's Labour's Lost is being held at the Smokebrush Farm in Manitou Springs. The play is being performed Friday through Sunday. It starts at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 4 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets start at $17.85. More information here.

Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad

Take a trip on the Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad! The 45-minute trip by steam locomotive will take you past historic mining operations and through scenic views of the area. The railroad operates seven days a week from now until the first weekend in October. Tickets are $19 for adults and $14 for kids ages three to 14. Children two and under can ride for free. More information here.

Backyard Market in Black Forest

Since its opening season in 2020, this 'producers-only' market has grown to include an average of more than 70 local vendors! It's located on Shoup Road in Black Forest and runs each Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. from now through October 11. The market also includes live music and educational activities for children. More information here.

