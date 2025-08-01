Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend August 1 - August 3, 2025

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From the "Weenies & ‘Tinis Passport," to a Switchbacks game, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Weenies & ‘Tinis Passport

The Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs has a new way for you to explore its local food scene through the "Weenies & ‘Tinis Passport!" The event, which runs from Friday through August 17, aims to highlight gourmet hot dogs and creative martinis from 11 Downtown restaurants. It's free to participate, but you do need to register. More information here.

Switchbacks FC vs Lexington SC

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are at Weidner Field Friday taking on Lexington SC! The theme for the game is Next Generation Night. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $25. More information here. Can't make it to the game? You can view instructions for how to watch the match here.

Colorado Renaissance Festival

It's the final weekend of the Colorado Renaissance Festival! The event runs Saturday and Sunday off I-25 in Larkspur on Perry Park Avenue. The 16th Century festival, which started in 1976, is full of jousters, jugglers, turkey legs, Celtic musicians, madrigal singers and much more! More information here.

Millibo Art Theatre

Situated in Colorado Springs since 2001, the Millibo Art Theatre delivers a wide selection of theatrical productions and learning experiences aimed at a wide range of ages. The theatre hosts a series of productions dubbed "Ice Cream Theatre," where visitors can enjoy an array of circus-inspired performances. You can catch 'Big Bubble Circus' on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $15. More information here.

Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad

Take a trip on the Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad! The 45-minute trip by steam locomotive will take you past historic mining operations and through scenic views of the area. The railroad operates seven days a week from now until the first weekend in October. Tickets are $19 for adults and $14 for kids ages three to 14. Children two and under can ride for free. More information here.

Backyard Market in Black Forest

Since its opening season in 2020, this 'producers-only' market has grown to include an average of more than 70 local vendors! It's located on Shoup Road in Black Forest and runs each Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. from now through October 11. The market also includes live music and educational activities for children. More information here.

