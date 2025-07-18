Finds under $40: Millibo Art Theatre

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40; the focus for this article (and outing) is the Millibo Art Theatre (MAT).

Situated in Colorado Springs since 2001, the MAT delivers a wide selection of theatrical productions and learning experiences aimed at a wide range of ages.

Recognized as an arts leader in the community, with numerous award-winning shows and exciting community collaborations, the MAT fills a unique niche in the Pikes Peak region as it explores new avenues for empowering and engaging artists, audiences, and the community in the creation and appreciation of new theatre. For the past 20 years, the MAT has presented adventurous theatre productions that impact the imagination, widen world views, and reveal our common humanity. Millibo Art Theatre

During the summers, the MAT hosts a series of productions dubbed "Ice Cream Theatre," where visitors can enjoy one of two productions that feature an array of circus-inspired performances and antics that range from magic to aerial acrobatics (and much more).

This year's productions include:



The Ringmaster's Attic (July 19/20 & 26/27)

Big Bubble Circus (July 12/13 & August 2/3)

Following each production, ice cream sundaes are provided just outside the theatre in the MAT's garden; these are included within the ticket prices, which are $15 per person and $50 for a family of four.

For more information on the MAT and its future productions, click here.

