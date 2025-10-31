Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend October 31 - November 2, 2025

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From trunk-or-treats to pumpkin patches, there's plenty of spooky fun to enjoy this Halloween weekend!

Trunk-or-Treats

There are plenty of 'Trunk or Treats' and other events to enjoy in southern Colorado this weekend! No matter what you're looking for, there's plenty of Halloween fun happening in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo. There will be plenty of candy, food, music, bounce houses and more! More information here.

Pumpkin Patches

In the mood to carve a jack-o-lantern, bake a pumpkin pie or enjoy the fall weather? There are local farms with plenty of pumpkins around southern Colorado! You can find pumpkin patches in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Monument, Cañon City, Penrose and Ellicott! More information here.

Pumpkin Fest at Venetucci Farm

Pumpkin Fest is a recurring, fall festival-type experience hosted at the historic Venetucci Farm. It's being held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Halloween. You can find a pumpkin, pick out flowers, stroll a spooky trail, and enjoy much more! Tickets are $5, and children ages three and under can get in for free. More information here.

Boo at the Zoo

Boo at the Zoo is back at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo! It runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween night. Check out the animal exhibits, spooky attractions, a kid-friendly haunted house, ride the Mountaineer Sky Ride and carousel and more! You have to buy tickets in advance, which start at $22. More information here.

Chamber Orchestra of the Springs

Typically performing with between 30 and 50 musicians during any given concert, the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs plays a wide range of music. They will be performing at 8 p.m. Friday and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Chapman Recital Hall at the Ent Center for the Arts. Standard tickets to concerts range in price from $20 to $35. More information here.

Army vs Air Force

It's the annual college football game between the Army West Point Black Knights and the Air Force Falcons as the two service academy's battle for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy! The Black Knights beat the Falcons last year 20-3. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. at Falcon Stadium. Tickets start at $31. More information here.

