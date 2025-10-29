Finds Under $40: The Chamber Orchestra of the Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Now in its 42nd season, the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs is working to build community through excellent and representative music that is accessible to everyone.

Typically performing with between 30 and 50 musicians during any given concert, the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs plays a wide range of music.

According to Thomas Wilson, the Chamber's musical director, that range includes, "...anything from way back to the earliest Baroque music, all the way to things that are hot off the presses and world premieres. We often get involved even with commissioning brand new music, and so sometimes it's heard for the first time right here."

The Chamber aims to have its "music-making" endeavors be collaborative, educational, and representative.

"Representative to us means that it tells stories that matters to our community," commented Jacob Pope, executive director for the Chamber.

Standard tickets to concerts range in price from $20.00 - $35.00 (with associated fees of $2.75 and $5.50, respectively); discounts are available for seniors, educators, and members of the military.

Additionally, the Chamber has an affordability program which offers "pay-what-you-can pricing" for individuals experiencing financial hardship.

"Your ability to enjoy live music should not be dictated by your financial circumstance," stated Pope.

The Chamber Orchestra of the Springs performs its standard season at the Chapman Recital Hall at the Ent Center for the Arts; the 2025-2026 season began in September and runs to the beginning of May 2026.

In addition to their standard season performances, the Chamber collaborates with a number of groups throughout Colorado Springs; one such collaboration is a military opera being performed on November 23 at Lewis-Palmer High School in partnership with Art Song Colorado and Opera Theatre of the Rockies.

The Chamber's next performances will be held on:



Friday, October 31 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 2 at 2:30 p.m.



For more information on the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, as well as upcoming shows and ticket prices, click here.

