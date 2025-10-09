Pumpkin patches to visit this season across southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — To help you plan out your fall adventures this month, News5 is putting together a list of all pumpkin patches across southern Colorado!
These local farms have the perfect amount of pumpkin to spice things up!
Last year, a local farmer told News5 it's best to pick a pumpkin that speaks to you! He says the smaller pumpkins are great for baking.
If you are looking for your closest pumpkin patch, you can view the map below. Have a pumpkin patch we missed? Send us an email at digitalproducer@koaa.com.
