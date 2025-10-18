Trunk or Treats and Halloween events happening in southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — As Halloween approaches, there are plenty of 'Trunk or Treats' and other events to enjoy in southern Colorado.

Keeping your kids safe this Halloween

Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Witches, Warlocks and Ghouls Ride

Join in another year of fun on Saturday, October 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. as you pedal through Downtown Colorado Springs! Come dressed in your spookiest fits and take a ride on a full-decorated bike. 100% of every participation fee, donation and gift will go towards supporting the Circle of Hope fund at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Foundation. More information here.

Cheyenne Mountain State Park's 'Trunk or Treat' and 'Haunted Hike'

Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites you to the park's Limekiln Parking Area for this year's event. There will be photo stations, a haunted trail, and attendees will also have the chance to decorate tree cookies at a craft station. There will also be hot chocolate for the first 100 people. The event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 19 and is free to those with a CPW vehicle park pass. More information here.

Baseballoween Fireworks

The Rocky Mountain Vibes host their second-ever Baseballoween with a firework show at the end. This free event will include a costume party for all ages. Those who bring in non-perishable food items will receive a Vibes souvenir. All non-perishable food items will be donated to Care and Share. This event will take place Friday, October 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. More information here.

Open Bible Baptist Church

Open Bible Baptist Church on South Union Boulevard is hosting a Trunk or Treat on Friday, October 24 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be decorated cars, plenty of candy and more! More information here.

Doggy Trunk-or-Treat

Families with four-legged friends can bring well-mannered dogs to this Doggy Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, October 25 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. This event will feature several contests, treats, giveaways, and expert tips on dog care and training. This event is asking for donations to support the War Dog Memorial in Colorado. Donations up to $100 each will be matched. More information here.

First Presbyterian Church Trunk or Treat

First Presbyterian Church in Colorado Springs is hosting their event on Saturday, October 25. It will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Weber Street Center. There will be games, food and of course, candy! The event is free, but you are welcome to donate candy during business hours from now until October 23. More information here.

Heart of Springs Church Trunk or Treat

The Heart of Springs Church on North Union Boulevard is hosting its Eighth Annual Trunk or Treat! It's happening Saturday, October 25 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The free fun family event will have bounces houses, food trucks, games and plenty of candy! More information here.

Paranormal Peak Trunk or Treat

The event is happening at Glen Cove, which is located 13 miles up the Pikes Peak Highway on Sunday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a $10 highway toll fee, but there is no extra cost for the event. Enjoy crafts, spooky stories and much more! You will also have the opportunity to learn about high altitude bat species and their habitats. More information here.

Southeast Fall Festival

The event, which is being hosted by Generation Wild, Solid Rock, and RISE Southeast, is happening on Sunday, October 26 at the Southeast YMCA on Jet Wing Drive. There will be a pumpkin patch, painting area, petting zoo, vendors and more from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. More information here.

Sandy's Restaurant

The restaurant on Space Village Avenue is hosting its second annual Trunk or Treat! It's happening Friday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be candy, a haunted house, a bouncy castle and more! More information here.

Trunk or Treat and Chili Cook Off

Victory Life Church on East La Salle Street is hosting a Trunk or Treat and Chili Cook Off is happening Friday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The theme for the trunk or treat is superheroes. There will be prizes for the best costume, fun games and more! More information here.

Monument

Monument Professional Firefighters Annual Pumpkin Giveaway

The Monument Professional Firefighters are hosting their annual pumpkin giveaway on Saturday, October 25. It will be held at the Monument Marketplace Clock Tower on Jackson Creek Parkway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be live music and free candy! The firefighters also ask you to participate in their food drive. More information here.

Palmer Lake

YMCA's Creepy Crawl 5K and Free Kids' Monster Dash

YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region invites you to the 16th annual Creepy Crawl 5K and Kids' Monster Dash on Saturday, October 25! The 5K run starts at 10:30 a.m. and the free Kid's Monster Dash will start at 10 a.m. Both events are open to all, whether you have a membership or not. All funds raised from the 5K will go towards financial assistance for people in the local community. More information here.

Fountain

City of Fountain Trunk or Treat

The City of Fountain's event will be hosted at City Hall on Friday, October 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be candy, decorated trucks, music and plenty of fun for the whole family! More information here.

Pueblo

Fright Night on the Pueblo Riverwalk

On Saturday, October 25, the Riverwalk will host their annual Trick-or-Treat event for for families of all ages. Family-friendly fun including a costume contest, boat rides and a mini pumpkin patch. Businesses and organizations will start handing out candy by 4 p.m. This part of the event will end once the candy runs out, or at 8 p.m. More information here.

El Centro del Quinto Sol's Trunk or Treat

The Pueblo non-profit is hosting the event on Saturday, October 25 at their location on East 6th Street. There will be plenty of outdoor fun, including Halloween games and activities for all ages. The event is happening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free for everyone to attend. More information here.

Hoodlums Trunk or Treat

The Seventh Annual Hoodlums Trunk or Treat is happening Saturday, October 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Culver's on Pueblo Boulevard. Come dressed up and get plenty of candy! More information here.

Pueblo County High School Trunk or Treat

The DECA club at Pueblo County High School is hosting a Trunk or Treat on Thursday, October 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will be food trucks, music and lots of candy in the back parking lot of the school. More information here.

New 2 Me Sales Trunk or Treat

The event is happening on Friday, October 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Bring the family out for some fun at the New 2 Me Sales location on East 4th Street. There will be plenty of candy, bounce houses, food and more! More information here.

Pueblo West

Pueblo County Trunk of Treat

Join the Clerk and Recorder's Pueblo West Office for the Second Annual Trunk or Treat! It's happening Saturday, October 25 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. along Joe Martinez Boulevard. Enjoy free candy, costumes and more! More information here.

Woodland Park

Hallow-Palooza

Hallow-Palooza is a fun series of events to enjoy. The Trick or Treat in Memorial Park is happening on Friday, October 24 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. followed by a Costume Cornhole Tournament at 6 p.m. at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. There will be a Pumpkin Dive on Saturday, October 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Woodland Aquatic Center. More information here.

Have a 'Trunk or Treat' event we missed? Send us an email at digitalproducer@koaa.com.

___

Colorado's 'first public Christian school' faces funding warning over curriculum Colorado's first public Christian school faces potential funding loss as state questions whether religious curriculum violates public school requirements. Colorado's 'first public Christian school' faces funding warning over curriculum

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.