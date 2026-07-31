Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend July 31 - August 2, 2026

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From Colorado 150 on Pikes Peak to the Everybody Welcome Festival, there's plenty to enjoy this Colorado 150 weekend!

Colorado 150 on Pikes Peak

Celebrate Colorado 150 on Pikes Peak this Saturday! Gates open at 4:30 a.m. for a sunrise celebration. You can be a part of a Guinness World record attempt for the most people to simultaneously dunk doughnuts in coffee at 11 a.m. at the Summit Visitor Center! Pikes Peak Highway will reopen at 6:45 p.m. for a sunset celebration. You will need to pay the toll gate fee, which starts at $18 per person. More information here.



Watch a preview of Colorado 150 celebrations in Colorado Springs below:

Everybody Welcome Festival

The Everybody Welcome Festival is happening this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Colorado College's Armstrong Hall! The festival celebrates the wide array of groups and cultures that have helped shape the region, and the legacy of Fannie Mae Duncan's Cotton Club, a popular jazz club that once operated in Downtown Colorado Springs. The event is free to attend! More information here.



Watch a preview of the Everybody Welcome Festival below:

Colorado 150 at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum is hosting a Colorado 150 celebration on Saturday! The event includes live music and food trucks from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum will also open its new exhibition called Freedom to Thrive: The American Experiment in Colorado Springs. The event is free to attend! More information here.

United We Rock Festival

The United We Rock Festival is happening Saturday at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site! From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., you can enjoy live bands, living history actors portraying Colorado Springs' past, interactive history experiences, food trucks, vendors and more! Tickets start at $25 for ages 21 and older. More information here.

Colorado Renaissance Festival

It's the final weekend of the 49th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival! The event is happening at 650 Perry Park Avenue in Larkspur from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Don't miss The CRAIC Show rock and roll band's final performance at the festival! Tickets for adults are $32. More information here.



Watch a preview of the festival below:

North Pole Colorado Santa's Workshop

Feeling festive? The North Pole in Cascade is open! The park will be open for its 70th season from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 31. Enjoy two dozen unique rides at 7,500 feet above sea level. You can also visit Santa! Ride wristbands start at $38, and children two and under can get in for free. More information here.

Backyard Market

Situated along Shoup Road in Black Forest, this market is dedicated to supporting local producers and creators. The market runs every Saturday from now through October 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each market this year is expected to have live music, as well as more than 80 vendors. More information here.



Watch a preview of what to expect at the market below:

Colorado Springs Sunday Market

The Colorado Springs Sunday Market continues this weekend! It will be held at Acacia Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Every Sunday through October 25, the market will feature live music, locally-grown produce, artisan foods and handmade goods. More than 60 vendors will also be at the park. More information here.

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Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee Daniel O'Sullivan owns Boardmoor Pet Resort off I-25 in Fountain. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after a dog died at the facility earlier this year. He's facing two additional charges. Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee

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