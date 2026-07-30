Colorado Springs gearing up for big celebrations as state marks 150th birthday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs is gearing up for some big celebrations as the state marks its 150th birthday! From sunrise to sunset Saturday, Colorado Day festivities will happen across the Pikes Peak region.

At Pikes Peak, gates open at 4:30 a.m. for a sunrise celebration. You can be a part of a Guinness World record attempt for the most people to simultaneously dunk doughnuts in coffee at 11 a.m. at the Summit Visitor Center.

Pikes Peak Highway will reopen at 6:45 p.m. for a sunset celebration. Sunset is expected to happen around 8:10 p.m.

Some other events include live music and food trucks at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum will also open its new exhibition called Freedom to Thrive: The American Experiment in Colorado Springs.

The 'United We Rock' Festival is happening at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature the following:



family activities

local bands

living history portrayals

food trucks

beer, whiskey and spirits tasting for ages 21 and older

A breakdown of admission for the festival is below:



ages 21 and older: $25 (includes admission, a 10-punch tasting pass and commemorative 'United We Rock' sampling glass)

ages six to 20: $5

ages five and under: free

For more information on events and Colorado 150 stories, click here.

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