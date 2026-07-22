Everybody Welcome Festival comes to Colorado College, celebrating history, diversity, and inclusivity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Saturday, August 1, Colorado College is hosting the 'Everybody Welcome' festival, celebrating America's 250th, Colorado's 150th, and the legacy of Fannie Mae Duncan's Cotton Club.

Colorado College says that the festival's name, 'Everybody Welcome,' comes from Duncan's Cotton Club, a popular jazz club in downtown Colorado Springs.

The space welcomed all races during the 1950s and 1960s, when integrated spaces were few and far between.

Fannie Mae's club brought residents together to hear legendary entertainers such as Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Lionel Hampton, Etta James, and local musicians like Fez Bryant.

The festival began in the 1990s to celebrate community and inclusivity, and continues that legacy of community building through;



local artists,

musicians,

performers,

food vendors,

craft booths,

cultural villages,

family-friendly entertainment,

workshops

The festival will run from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, at Colorado College's Armstrong Hall (14 E Cache La Poudre Street).

The event is free and open to the public.

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