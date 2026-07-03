Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend July 3 - July 5, 2026

COLORADO (KOAA) — Events this weekend include Independence Day from America's Mountain and Rollin' on the Riverwalk. The fireworks show for Rollin' on the Riverwalk has been canceled.

Independence Day from America's Mountain

Celebrate Independence Day with a special sunrise and sunset from America's Mountain! The Pikes Peak Highway Gateway will open at 4 a.m. for the sunrise event, with the last timed entry at 6 a.m. The gateway will reopen at 7 p.m. for sunset, which will happen around 8:30 p.m. You will need to pay the toll gate fee, which starts at $18 per person. More information here.

Rollin' on the Riverwalk

Rollin' on the Riverwalk is back in Pueblo this Fourth of July, but the fireworks show has been canceled. The free event runs from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk. Enjoy food, live music, local vendors, boat rides, family-friendly activities and more! More information here.

Family Fourth at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Families can enjoy this year's Independence Day during Family Fourth at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site! From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can enjoy the children's patriotic parade, festival games, live music, food, tours and more! Tickets start at $13 for adults, and $7 for youth ages three to 17. Tickets for children two and under are free. More information here.

Switchbacks FC vs Phoenix Rising

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are back home this weekend! The Switchbacks take on Phoenix Rising Saturday at 7 p.m. Weidner Field. The Switchbacks will celebrate the United States Semiquincentennial, but the postgame fireworks show has been canceled. Tickets start at $34. More information here. Can't make it to the match? For more information on how to stream the Switchbacks all season long, click here.

First and Main Summer Concert Series

The First and Main Summer Concert Series continues this weekend in Colorado Springs! The event is happening every Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through July 17 at the park across from the Cinemark at First & Main Town Center. Each week features a different local band, offering a diverse mix of sounds and genres designed to appeal to audiences of all ages. More information here.



Watch News5's coverage of the concert series below:

Colorado Renaissance Festival

It's time for all squires, knights and fair maidens to descend upon Larkspur yet again for a summer of Renaissance fair activities! The 49th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival continues at Perry Park Avenue this weekend! The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through August 2. Tickets for adults are $32. More information here.



Watch a preview of the festival below:

North Pole Colorado Santa's Workshop

Feeling festive? The North Pole in Cascade is open! The park will be open for its 70th season from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 31. Enjoy two dozen unique rides at 7,500 feet above sea level. You can also visit Santa! Ride wristbands start at $38, and children two and under can get in for free. More information here.

Backyard Market

Situated along Shoup Road in Black Forest, this market is dedicated to supporting local producers and creators. The market runs every Saturday from now through October 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each market this year is expected to have more than 80 vendors and live music. More information here.



Watch a preview of what to expect at the market below:

Colorado Springs Sunday Market

The Colorado Springs Sunday Market continues this weekend! It will be held at Acacia Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Every Sunday through October 25, the market will feature live music, locally-grown produce, artisan foods and handmade goods. More than 60 vendors will also be at the park. More information here.

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47,000 Acres, 0% Containment, and New Evacuations The Aspen Acres Fire continues to rage out of control, growing to over 47,000 acres with zero containment. New mandatory evacuations have been issued for the Red Creek area as the fire threatens thousands of structures across multiple counties. 47,000 Acres, 0% Containment, and New Evacuations

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