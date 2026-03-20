Watch the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC all season long for free on KOAA News5 streaming platforms

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is proud to announce that we are the official Southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

This 2026 season, do not miss any of the action as you can watch the season from the comfort of your home, in your palm on the go, or get a recap of the games on your favorite streaming platform!

Beginning this Saturday, we will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches for distribution in Southern Colorado on KOAA’s mobile and connected TV apps, and website.

The partnership will also bring locally exclusive Switchbacks content to our website and app.

Below is a list of the games that will be streamed on KOAA digital platforms:

Saturday, March 21 at Orange County SC | 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 vs Lexington SC | 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 at Monterey Bay FC | 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 25 at Phoenix Rising FC | 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 2 at San Antonio FC | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 vs New Mexico United | 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 at Las Vegas Lights FC | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 30 at Oakland Roots SC | 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 6 vs El Paso Locomotive FC | 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 13 vs Sacramento Republic FC | 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 20 at FC Tulsa | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 4 vs San Antonio FC | 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 25 vs Charleston Battery | 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 1 at New Mexico United | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 8 at Rhode Island FC | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 15 vs Birmingham Legion FC | 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 29 at Lexington SC | 7 p.m.

Friday, September 4 at Loudoun United FC | 7 p.m.

Friday, September 11 vs San Antonio FC | 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 19 vs New Mexico United | 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 26 at Detroit City FC | 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 3 vs Oakland Roots SC | 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 10 at Sacramento Republic FC | 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 17 at Monterey Bay FC | 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 24 vs FC Tulsa | 7 p.m.



HOW TO WATCH

On Our App

Catch nearly every game from the palm of your hand with the News5 App.

When you open the app on gameday, click on the Watch Now section at the bottom of the app or top and then select the Switchbacks live stream at match time.

Click here to download our app from the Apple App Store.

Click here to download our app from the Google Play Store.

Website

If you're watching on your computer, the Switchbacks stream will be available on our second streaming channel.

On matchday, navigate to the Watch Now section at the top of the page and click the button.

After arriving at our livestream page, during game time, scroll down and select our second streaming channel, as pictured above.

Streaming App

Here's how to watch KOAA News 5 content on a streaming device:

Roku



Turn on your Roku device – in the left-hand toolbar, go to the ‘Search’ option Search for KOAA News 5 (Direct link: koaa.com/apps) Click on ‘News 5 Southern Colorado’ in the search results and then select the option to ‘Add Channel’ Once added, the KOAA app will be shown on the home screen of your Roku device and is ready to watch! On match day click on the watch now and scroll down to find the Switchbacks stream

Apple TV



Turn on your Apple TV device – on the home screen, go to the ‘Search’ option Search for KOAA News 5 Under search results, scroll down to ‘Apps’ and click on KOAA News 5 in the search results. This will bring up a screen with more information about the app Click on the ‘Get’ option and the app will be loaded on to your Apple TV Once added, the KOAA News 5 app will be shown on the home screen of your Apple TV device and is ready to watch! On match day click on the watch now and scroll down to find the Switchbacks stream

Amazon Fire TV/Stick



Turn on your Amazon Fire device – in the top toolbar, go to the ‘Search’ option Search for KOAA News 5, and click on our logo This will bring up a screen with the KOAA News 5 app shown listed under ‘Apps & Games’. Click on the KOAA logo, and this will bring up a screen with more information about the app Click on the ‘Download’ option, and the app will be loaded to your Amazon Fire device. Once added, the KOAA News 5 app will appear on the Amazon Fire home screen under ‘Recent’ and ‘Your Apps & Channels' On match day click on the watch now and scroll down to find the Switchbacks stream

Android TV



From the Android TV Home screen, scroll down to the "Apps" row. Select the Google Play Store app. Browse or search for KOAA News 5 by typing your search, and scrolling to the right at the top of the screen to select input. Or, speak your search by scrolling to the top of the screen to select the Microphone. Select the KOAA News 5 app and click ‘Install’ On match day click on the watch now and scroll down to find the Switchbacks stream

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.