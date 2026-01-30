Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend January 30 - February 1, 2026

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From the final weekend of Skate in the Park to the Great Fruitcake Toss, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Skate in the Park

The ice rink at Acacia Park in Downtown Colorado Springs is open for the final time of the season! "Skate in the Park" sessions will be on Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets to skate are $15 for adults. More information here.

Great Fruitcake Toss

The last Saturday in January marks 31 years since the start of this quirky tradition, where crowds gather to fling fruitcake as a community. The event is held in Memorial Park in Manitou Springs on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tickets to participate in the various games and friendly competitions cost a dollar, or the donation of a canned good. More information here.

Cripple Creek Ice Castles

The Cripple Creek Ice Castles are open this weekend! Sessions will be held every half hour from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors can also enjoy the Frozen Tap Ice Bar and other on-site concession options. Tickets start at $31 for ages 12 and up, and $25 for ages four to 11. More information here.

Saturday Bike Ride

Situated less than a mile away from the Garden of the Gods, the Buffalo Lodge is a place to spend the night and pursue a wide variety of activities from bicycle excursions to live music. The Saturday Bike Ride starts at 10 a.m. at the lodge. The first ride you do is free, and then it costs $25 for the year. More information here.

