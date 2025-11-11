Annual 'Skate in the Park' starts Friday in Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The ice rink at Acacia Park in Downtown Colorado Springs will open this Friday! "Skate in the Park" begins with a festive kickoff, which starts at 5:30 p.m.

The festivities begin with a community carol lead by the Soli Deo Gloria Choir at the Acaica Park bandshell. You can also meet Santa and watch ice skating demonstrations performed by local Olympic athletes.

The rink will open for its first public session at 7 p.m. You can view prices for Skate in the Park below:



$15 including skates

$13 for active duty military and first responders

Kids four and under can skate for free with a paid adult

For a full schedule of sessions through the holiday season, visit the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs website.

