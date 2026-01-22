Finds Under $40: Cycling and more at the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort

COLORADO SPRINGS — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40.00; the focus for this article (and outing) is the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort.

Situated less than a mile away from the Garden of the Gods, the Buffalo Lodge is a hybrid between a place to spend the night and a place to pursue a wide variety of activities from bicycle excursions to live music and tons of stuff in between.

Literally, people find one activity here. They'll join us for a Saturday bike ride, and then, whether they've like just moved here from Fort Carson or they just heard about our ride, next thing you know it, they're connecting with us for all of our activities. Like most of them are free. Some of them are tip-based. We've got yoga, we've got bike riding, we've got free, live music five nights a week. You don't have to be coming as a tourist or a bicyclist, we've got like a whole bunch of ways to connect; and once you find this place, you've got like instant community. Torie Giffin, Owner of the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort

The resort hosts a variety of cycling events (along with everything else listed above and more), including weekly, Saturday excursions where groups of cyclists travel to some of the more scenic spots across Colorado Springs, "Garden of the Gods, though, is hands down number one," commented Giffin, "we don't ride without going through Garden of the Gods. It's in our backyard."

During warmer weather days or throughout the summer, Giffin reports that the Lodge often sees between 40 to 60 cyclists show up on any given Saturday to participate in the cycling events.

"And then we all come back, and we have a beer together and hang out, and it's really a community that we've built here, and then you go home and take a shower, come back for a live concert. So it's just, it's great. It's like one of the best kept not secrets in town."

If you would like to join a cycling event, the first ride is free and then it costs $25 for the year; for additional events, check out the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort website which features a full calendar.

