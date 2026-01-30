Finds Under $40: The Great Fruitcake Toss

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40.00; the focus for this article (and outing) is the Great Fruitcake Toss in Manitou Springs.

The last Saturday in January marks 31 years since the start of this quirky tradition, where crowds gather to fling fruitcake as a community.

"It started back in 1996," commented special events coordinator Hallie Gurba with Visit Manitou Springs. "There's kind of this universal joke that fruitcake is a gag gift to receive for Christmas. So, we wanted to bring some tourists out here in the wintertime back in the 90s, and fruitcake was what came to mind."

Organized by Visit Manitou Springs, the event includes a range of contests where competitors can test their abilities in challenges of strength, accuracy, balance and baking prowess.

The event is hosted in Memorial Park in Manitou Springs on Saturday, January 31, between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.; tickets to participate in the various games and friendly competitions cost a dollar, or the donation of a canned good, which will be sent to the Manitou Springs Food Pantry.

"We have made all of our homemade fruitcakes with animal-friendly ingredients," said Gurba. "They will all be heading to Flying Pig Farms for food compost and the animals to enjoy."

For additional event information, including how to enter the Great Fruitcake Bake Off, click here.

