Cripple Creek Ice Castles to finally open after unseasonably warm weather causes delays

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KOAA) — The Cripple Creek Ice Castles are finally opening after the Pikes Peak Region experienced unseasonably warm temperatures going into the new year.

The highly-anticipated experience will open on Saturday, January 10, at noon.

According to the company, the Ice Castles were nearly complete in mid-December, but a historic warm-up halted the ice's growth.

With cold temperatures returning after Christmas, the artists began working to prepare the attraction for opening day.

Starting next Saturday, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the new ice sculptures, created by internationally renowned ice sculptors.

“This season marks 15 years of Ice Castles, and we’re thrilled to celebrate that milestone back in Cripple Creek for our third season. Our artisans have poured their hearts into this castle, and we’re excited to share it with thousands of guests who come to experience the wonder of winter.” Kyle Standifird, CEO of Ice Castles

Visitors can also enjoy the Frozen Tap Ice Bar and other on-site concession options.

Tickets can be purchased on the Ice Castles' website.

Prices upfront, Colorado's new transparency law eliminates hidden fees starting January 1 Several Colorado state laws will go into effect on January 1, including House Bill 1090, which will give more transparency to customers about unexpected costs by eliminating junk fees. Prices upfront, Colorado's new transparency law eliminates hidden fees starting January 1

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.