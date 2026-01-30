Artists compete for the International Snow Sculpture Championship; winners announced

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KOAA) — Earlier this week, artists from around the world worked day and night to complete their snow sculptures in Breckenridge.
Sculpting teams came from Argentina, Italy, Finland, India, Germany, Lithuania, Mongolia, Ukraine, South Korea, Malta, Vermont, and Breckenridge.
The days brought extreme weather, from blizzard conditions to deep freezes, and a surprise warm-up.
Five judges took the time this week to calculate who would bring home the gold, judging based on "creativity, expressive impact, technical skill and continuity to the original design."
The winning teams' designs can be found below:
Gold
Team Republic of Korea, "Beauty Beyond Difference: Harmony of Coexistence"
Silver
Team Mongolia, "Lassoing Time"
Bronze
Team India, "Corn: The Ultimate Domesticator"
All of the sculptures, including this year's champions, will be on display in Breckenridge until February 3, 2026.
