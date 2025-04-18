Live Weather Blog: Tracking Widespread Snow Into the Upcoming Holiday Weekend

SOUTHERN COLORADO — We are tracking an impactful spring storm system that will bring widespread snow across I-25. The evening commute will be heavily impacted and snow will make roadways slushy.
Friday, April 18th
Winter Storm Warnings:
Avoid unnecessary travel :
Teller County, Fremont County, - 3 PM FRI - 4 PM SAT
Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Custer County - UNTIL 6 PM SAT
Walsenburg, Trinidad, W. Las Animas County - UNTIL 6 PM SAT
Winter Weather Advisories:
Use caution when traveling, expect winter conditions:
El Paso County (including N. El Paso County - monitor for potential changes) - 3 PM FRI - 12 PM SAT
Traffic Updates:
