Live Weather Blog: Tracking Widespread Snow Into the Upcoming Holiday Weekend

KOAA weather
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories go into effect later today for much of Colorado
SOUTHERN COLORADO — We are tracking an impactful spring storm system that will bring widespread snow across I-25. The evening commute will be heavily impacted and snow will make roadways slushy.

Friday, April 18th

Winter Storm Warnings:

Avoid unnecessary travel :

Teller County, Fremont County, - 3 PM FRI - 4 PM SAT
Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Custer County - UNTIL 6 PM SAT
Walsenburg, Trinidad, W. Las Animas County - UNTIL 6 PM SAT

Winter Weather Advisories:

Use caution when traveling, expect winter conditions:

El Paso County (including N. El Paso County - monitor for potential changes) - 3 PM FRI - 12 PM SAT

Traffic Updates:

Track this storm through the morning, including snow totals and updated forecasts, on the First Alert 5 Weather stream, which can be viewed on the KOAA News5 app for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

Resources:

