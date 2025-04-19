Saturday will be cloudy and cold with early snow showers

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow showers will continue across the region tonight, and they will be heavy at times. Expect roads to become snow-covered or icy.

Winter Alerts:

Winter storm warnings (pink) will be in effect through 6 pm on Saturday. Winter weather advisories (purple) will expire at noon on Saturday.

Expected snow totals through Saturday evening:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 38;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until noon. Snow showers are expected in the morning and will end by the afternoon. It will remain mostly cloudy and chilly.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 44;

Snow showers are possible through the mid-afternoon and then will end in the evening. It will be mostly cloudy and cool.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 40;

WINTER STORM WARNING until 6 pm. Snow will be heaviest in the morning and then gradually taper off through the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 16; High: 34;

WINTER STORM WARNING until 6 pm. Snow showers are possible through the morning, and then gradually ending through the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 36;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until noon. Snow will be possible in the morning and then gradually decrease in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 40s;

Spotty snow showers are possible through the morning and then gradually taper off through the evening. It will be a cold and cloudy day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 25/26; High: 34/38;

WINTER STORM WARNING until 6 pm. Snow will be possible through the afternoon, coming to an end by the evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 30s-40s;

WINTER STORM WARNING until 6 pm. Snow will be heaviest in the morning and then gradually taper off during the afternoon and evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

The sun will return on Easter Sunday. It will be cold and well below freezing in the morning, and then temperatures will rise to the 40s-60s in the afternoon.

Next week, temperatures will be above average from the 50s in the mountains to the 70s in the plains. There is a chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms from Wednesday through Friday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.