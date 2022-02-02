Live Blog: Tracking the Winter Storm

Track this storm through the morning, including snow totals and updated forecasts, on the First Alert 5 Weather stream, which can be viewed on the KOAA News5 app or here:

A winter storm moved into Colorado yesterday and has since dumped heavy snow from Denver south through Colorado Springs, Teller County, and south into the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristos. Steady light to moderate snow is expected to fall through the afternoon and early evening with dry skies generally after 8 to 10 pm for most of the region. Travel is not advised today as nearly every road in the region is snow covered and slick.

Temperatures will remain dangerously cold over the next 24 hours. Daytime highs across the I-25 corridor and plains will stay in the mid to low teens through the afternoon with colder temperatures up in the mountains. Overnight lows will fall widespread into the low single digits and negatives.

If you still haven't winterized your vehicle, late is better than never. Check out News5's guide on how to do it. If you are driving, here are some tips on how to improve your car's heating to keep you warm.

