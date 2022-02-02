Where to go sledding around Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — While sledding down Pikes Peak may seem like a fun idea, it's probably not recommended.

There are plenty of hills around Colorado Springs, however, where it is recommended, and one user on Google Maps has put together a map to help you find the best spot.

Some of the locations include Broadmoor Bluffs Park, Mountain Shadows Park, Quail Lake Park, and Bear Creek Regional Park.

FULL MAP



If one of your favorite sled spots isn't on the map, and you don't mind sharing it with the world, you can submit it to the account.

If you do venture out, please be careful on the roads and take it slow.

