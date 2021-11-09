Plan to winterize your vehicle NOW before any big storms arrive

Even though we've only seen a few snow flurries so far this season in the Pikes Peak Region, how you prepare now could make a big difference when our first major storm arrives.

Let's start out with some basic winter driving tips, i.e., ways to keep you safe on the snow and ice.

KOAA weather Winter Weather Driving Tips

First and foremost, a four wheel drive or all wheel drive vehicle is best.

Also, front wheel drive is better than rear wheel drive.

Next, consider winter tires.

These will have deeper tread along with specialized rubber that can more easily repel snow and ice.

Drive slow and in control, especially on snow covered roads and during times of inclement weather.

Finally, braking on snow and ice will take much longer than on any other surface.

Now, let's go over some ways to get you and your car ready for travel this winter.

KOAA weather How to Winterize your Vehicle - Plan Before you Go!

You can start by making sure that your tires have proper tread.

Worn out tires will have little to no grip, and you may find yourself slipping and sliding more easily.

Check your tire pressure often as cold weather will affect your car's tire pressure.

A change in temperature of 18 degrees can drop your car's tire pressure by one to two pounds per square inch.

Before you hit the road, make sure that your fluid levels are topped off, and keep your gas tank at least half full.

Lastly, make sure to pack an emergency safety kit.

This should include a flashlight, cell phone charger, a tool kit, shovel, jumper cables, an ice scraper, a first aid kit, extra clothing, blankets, hand warmers, water and snacks.

When traveling into the mountains or driving through a snowstorm, it's best to pack extra supplies.

I've seen too many instances where I-70 shuts down, and in some cases, you might end up being stuck for hours.

Planning ahead could save you a few headaches along the way.