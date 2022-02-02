How to keep energy costs down during cold weather

COLORADO SPRINGS — As temperatures drop, you may be tempted to crank that thermostat but it could increase energy costs.

Colorado Springs Utilities recommends some ways to stay warm and help cut down on costs.

Efficiency tips

For just a few bucks, you can pick up a six-foot piece of pipe insulation at a hardware store. Simply measure, cut and pop the foam on your pipes.

On extra cold days, open your kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors, especially if they are against an exterior wall. The air that heats your home will help keep your pipes warm.

Check your furnace filter, replace if dirty. A clean filter allows your furnace to run more efficiently.

Apply caulk or weatherstripping to seal leaks around doors, windows or any other areas to keep the cold air outside.

Set your thermostat no higher than 68 degrees. Turn it down a few more degrees when sleeping or away from your home for more than eight hours.

Open coverings on south-facing windows to take advantage of heat from the sun. Close coverings on other windows.

Cover drafty windows with plastic film (you can purchase at local hardware store) or use insulated drapes or shades.

A smart thermostat can make saving easy, and we offer a $50 rebate on qualifying products [nam11.safelinks.protection.outlook.com].

Safety tips

Safety is the number one priority at Colorado Springs Utilities for both crews and customers.

We ensure employee, contractor and public safety through diligence and zero compromises.

Our crews work in all kinds of weather conditions year-round to maintain safe and reliable utility services for our community.

We have electric crews available, ready to roll out, if there is an emergency 24/7.

When we know inclement weather is moving into the area, we coordinate with the Colorado Springs Streets Department for access to infrastructure and to ensure public and employee safety.

Report downed power lines at (719) 448-4800. Never attempt to remove lines yourself [nam11.safelinks.protection.outlook.com].

Report and track electric outages using our online outage map [nam11.safelinks.protection.outlook.com].

Do not use ovens, stoves or camping stoves for heat to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning [nam11.safelinks.protection.outlook.com].

Clear snow and ice from your natural gas meter to keep it running efficiently. Gently brush the snow off with your hands, broom or brush. Don’t kick it or hit it with a shovel, as this could damage the meter.

More safety tips and efficiency information are available at csu.org [nam11.safelinks.protection.outlook.com].