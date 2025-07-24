At least 1 shot fired by Colorado Springs police officer, suspect in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — An investigation is underway after a Colorado Springs police officer fired at least one shot Wednesday night while trying to make contact with a suspect.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is reporting the incident started at about 10:30 in the 3800 block of Radiant Dr., the area is close to the Palmer Park Dog Park. When officers arrived, they "established probable cause for domestic violence-related charges," according to their online blotter. Police gathered a description of the suspect's vehicle, but the suspect had reportedly left the scene.

"Detectives with the real-time crime center (RTCC) located the suspect’s vehicle in the area of North Carefree Circle and Academy Boulevard," the police blotter adds. "Officers in the area initiated a search and located the vehicle and the adult male suspect. At that point, the suspect fled on foot, and officers lost contact. Officers continued searching the area and again made contact with the suspect in the 3400 block of Floris Point. At that time, one officer fired at least one shot."

The suspect was taken into custody and has yet to be publicly identified. The officer who fired a shot was placed on administrative leave as the El Paso County Sheriff's Office handles the investigation for the "officer-involved shooting," according to CSPD.

A briefing video of the incident is expected to be released in the next three weeks.

