Report highlights impact of Adams State University on the San Luis Valley

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KOAA) — A recently released economic impact report is highlighting how vital Adams State University is to the San Luis Valley.

According to the report, Adams State has a yearly spending amount of $45.7 million, and employs 610 non-student employees, 247 student employees, injecting $60.9 million directly into the Valley economies. Despite being on a family vacation, the university's president, Dr. David Tandberg, took the time to talk to News5 about the report.

"I think it's important that the public know just what an integral partner Adams State is in the San Luis Valley regional economy," Tandberg explained. "The Valley is an incredible place. It's isolated, and so having a university like Adams State that adds so much to it is just really important. And so we give about $107 million annually to the Valley, which is a tremendous amount, and is really symbolic of the relationship we have with that unique place of Colorado."

On top of the $107 million per year in total economic impact, the report adds that 787 jobs were created directly and indirectly, there was a 356 percent return on state investment, and about $25.5 million in student and visitor expenditures.

"We're likely facing several difficult years in Colorado when it comes to the state budget,' Dr. Tandberg added. "I'm pretty nervous about where they'll land for state funding for higher education, particularly when they're facing cuts in Medicaid at the federal level and SNAP benefits at the federal level; those things can really impact the state budget... and an attractive area sometimes to cut is higher ed. And so we're going to be on our game making the case for how important Adams State is to the San Luis Valley and the entire state, and hopefully they'll they'll listen."

Dr. Tandberg pointing to a report that found Adams State is a "rural anchor institution."

"That's how incredibly important we are to the San Luis Valley,' Dr. Tandberg said. "The quality of life would be fundamentally different if it were not for Adams State."

Athletics also helped when it comes to the economic impact on the area.

"In addition to the visits by those attending the games and meets as spectators, the visiting teams contribute to travel spending at a rate of $115 per team member per trip," part of the report reads. "Visting team members are assumed to spend one night in Alamosa. Food spending is the per diem for state of Colorado. Lodging expenses are based on Colorado Travel Year 2023 by Colorado Tourism Office reduced to a one-day trip from the state average of 3.4 days. Other expenses are estimated using the student budget information used to estimate student expenditures."

Dr. Tandberg's face lit up when commenting on athletics, proudly highlighting the 62 national championships Adams State University has.

The report was prepared by RPI Consulting.

