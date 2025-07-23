Erosion concerns for part of a busy Colorado highway

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A viewer reached out to the News5 newsroom with concerns tied to a busy Colorado highway following flash flooding last week.

The viewer wanted to remain anonymous, and felt like no one was listening to the issue she had noticed in Manitou Springs.

"We are deeply concerned that busy Highway 24 is eroding and is dangerous! Myself and other neighbors have reported that the dirt under the roadway has washed out, there is nothing under the roadway on the shoulder of the highway," the viewer wrote. "We have reported this to multiple agencies and departments, including but not limited to CDOT, El Paso County Sheriff, Colorado Springs non-emergency line, Manitou Springs Police and MORE! They all say it isn't their responsibility and direct us to someone new."

The section of highway the viewer had concerns for is eastbound Highway 24 between Cave of the Winds and Sunshine Trail. When News5 visited the area on Monday during a rainstorm, water was rushing off the highway and down a heavily eroded portion of a steep hill. The viewer was even more concerned following flash flooding that took place last week.

News5 reached out to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to share the viewer's concerns and we were connected with Eric Meyers, an LTC Ops for the maintenance division in Colorado Springs. Meyers explained this particular portion of the highway has been on their radar for about a month.

"We are well aware of that," Meyers said of the erosion issue. "That poses a lot of different solutions that we need to work with. I mean, it's obviously a steep grade and different maintenance things that we need to address to be able to alleviate that problem and to still maintain our infrastructure... and to make it safe on the bottom side of that, where you know that erosion can encroach onto other areas."

As of Tuesday afternoon, Meyers said they were planning their attack on how to handle the issue. He expects crews to start work this week, and it is possible the work continues into next week with lane closures.

"The only thing that I would ask is, when we're doing any kind of project, with and this one in particular, it will impact traffic," Meyers stated. "We ask that the public please be respectful of my workers that are out there. We all have families that we want to go home to... pay attention to the cone zones, pay attention to the traffic signals and all the signs that we put up. We're out there to make the roadways safer."

HOW TO REPORT A HIGHWAY-RELATED PROBLEM:

CDOT asks the public to report a highway-related problem by clicking here. The public has the option of submitting a form or chatting with an agent. For El Paso, Teller and Park Counties along with the rest of southeastern Colorado the public can call 719-562-5568 for assistance.

Meyers and his crews proactively assess the highways on a regular basis, and they are familiar with certain problem areas, but tips from the public can also help.

"My crews are out there, 24/7," Meyers added. "But we're all human, and there's certain things that we probably miss at certain times. So you know, when the public voices a concern or a complaint, if you will, and they go through the proper channels to bring that up to our attention. We take all this seriously, and we appreciate those because sometimes we just miss things too."

