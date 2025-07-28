Death investigation in Pueblo Monday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Police in Pueblo are working to learn what led up to a deadly incident Monday morning.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) tells News5 they received a call at about 9:08 a.m. for a shooting victim in the area of Mahren Avenue and Arroyo Avenue. The neighborhood is just northeast of E. Northern Avenue and S. Santa Fe Avenue.

Police say the victim, an adult male, died. As of 10:30 a.m., police were tracking a suspect vehicle but had no other information to share about what happened prior to the victim's death.

Anyone in the area with information or surveillance video is encouraged to call the Pueblo Police Department at (719)553-2502.

